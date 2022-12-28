Leena Nagwanshi suicide: Everything you need to know about 22-year-old social media influencer

Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide. She was a 22-year-old content creator. Here are some rare facts about her which you need to know.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Who was Leena Nagwanshi?

She was a social media influencer who reportedly died by suicide. She has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram.

Source: Bollywood

A college student

The 22-year-old studied in college and also had a Youtube channel with the name @RoyalLeena in 2016 and had 700 subscribers there reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

B.Com student

The young lady was in her second year of degree and was purusing a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Source: Bollywood

Suicide note

Reportedly no suicide note was recovered by the cops.

Source: Bollywood

Future plans

Leena had revealed in a Youtube clip about her plans to post content on different platforms post her Tik Tok account got banned.

Source: Bollywood

Fashionable woman

Leena loved wearing traditional and western wear. She liked making clips with the same.

Source: Bollywood

First post

It was on April 23, 2021 when she posted her first Instagram post.

Source: Bollywood

Last post

Before ending her life, Leena made a Christmas special reel with a red dress, Santa Claus cap and was seen holding a baby.

Source: Bollywood

RIP

Condolences messages poured on Leena's last post on Instagram. May her soul rest in peace.

Source: Bollywood

How Leena Nagwanshi died?

Reportedly, she was found hanging on the terrace of her home in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh when her mom had stepped out.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest paid OTT stars of 2022

 

 Find Out More