Leena Nagwanshi suicide: Everything you need to know about 22-year-old social media influencer

Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide. She was a 22-year-old content creator. Here are some rare facts about her which you need to know.Source: Bollywood
She was a social media influencer who reportedly died by suicide. She has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram.Source: Bollywood
The 22-year-old studied in college and also had a Youtube channel with the name @RoyalLeena in 2016 and had 700 subscribers there reportedly.Source: Bollywood
The young lady was in her second year of degree and was purusing a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly no suicide note was recovered by the cops.Source: Bollywood
Leena had revealed in a Youtube clip about her plans to post content on different platforms post her Tik Tok account got banned.Source: Bollywood
Leena loved wearing traditional and western wear. She liked making clips with the same.Source: Bollywood
It was on April 23, 2021 when she posted her first Instagram post.Source: Bollywood
Before ending her life, Leena made a Christmas special reel with a red dress, Santa Claus cap and was seen holding a baby.Source: Bollywood
Condolences messages poured on Leena's last post on Instagram. May her soul rest in peace.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, she was found hanging on the terrace of her home in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh when her mom had stepped out.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!