Ankita Lokhande's stealworthy sarees

It's the wedding season in India right now. So, we are here with some choicest sarees from Ankita Lokhande's wardrobe for some fashion inspiration.

A fat border one

Go for traditional. It's the best.

Modern touch

It's not the saree but the way you style it. Here's a heavy floral saree which Ankit styled in the coolest way.

A diva

Opt for a ruffled saree if it's also cocktail party evening.

Sheer and strapless

If you wanna twist the modern with an old saree you wanna reuse, here's how Ankita did it.

Dhoti saree

Another one from Ankita's wardrobe if you want to stand out.

Pretty red

A Bandhani print saree with a modern blouse looks cool too.

ankita8Some tassles

When it's party night, wear something funky and attention-grabbing.

Silk

When in doubt opt for a classic silk saree.

A plain classic

You can opt for a heavy blouse and a plain saree.

Vice versa

Vice versa Or a plain blouse and a heavily floral saree.

Thanks For Reading!

