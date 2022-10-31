It's the wedding season in India right now. So, we are here with some choicest sarees from Ankita Lokhande's wardrobe for some fashion inspiration.Source: Bollywood
Go for traditional. It's the best.Source: Bollywood
It's not the saree but the way you style it. Here's a heavy floral saree which Ankit styled in the coolest way.Source: Bollywood
Opt for a ruffled saree if it's also cocktail party evening.Source: Bollywood
If you wanna twist the modern with an old saree you wanna reuse, here's how Ankita did it.Source: Bollywood
Another one from Ankita's wardrobe if you want to stand out.Source: Bollywood
A Bandhani print saree with a modern blouse looks cool too.Source: Bollywood
When it's party night, wear something funky and attention-grabbing.Source: Bollywood
When in doubt opt for a classic silk saree.Source: Bollywood
You can opt for a heavy blouse and a plain saree.Source: Bollywood
Vice versa Or a plain blouse and a heavily floral saree.Source: Bollywood
