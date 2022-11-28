The actress was asked by producers to be friends. They wanted sex from her and had not even offered to work with her. She told the same in an interview with Bollywood Life.Source: Bollywood
When the actress had come to Mumbai, a 60-year-old man insulted her looks. He told her that she would have to undergo a makeover for which he would pay Rs two lakh if she considered him her godfather. He wanted to spend time with her. When she told him that he was his dad's age, he said that even if it was his daughter he would have slept with her. The actress was shocked.Source: Bollywood
The actress who had done Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had told ETimes in an interview that she was touched inappropriately when she was at Ranchi for a job. She had fled from the place, where she was reading the script.Source: Bollywood
The actress in an interview with ETimes said that she was once told to sleep with a star. The actress declined the same and walked out of the meeting.Source: Bollywood
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 star Sneha Jain had told ETimes in an interview that she had to make compromises with the director post being given a role in a South Indian movie. She had to spend time with the director.Source: Bollywood
The Anupamaa actress claimed that she leaves the room when she feels that she is not comfortable in a meeting. She told the same to ETimes.Source: Bollywood
The actress had faced an indecent proposal by a casting director. She had cried in the auto for hours, according to a Telly update report.Source: Bollywood
The actor during his struggling time was asked by a casting agent to meet at weird hours. The timing and work pattern made him aware. He was shocked and the incident had affected him mentally.Source: Bollywood
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble the actress revealed that she did not have money. She was told by a director to cooperate and that she would get a break if she agreed to him.Source: Bollywood
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Baal Shiv star revealed that she was called for an advertisement audition. The well known star informed her that she would have to compromise.Source: Bollywood
