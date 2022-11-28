Ratan Rajput

When the actress had come to Mumbai, a 60-year-old man insulted her looks. He told her that she would have to undergo a makeover for which he would pay Rs two lakh if she considered him her godfather. He wanted to spend time with her. When she told him that he was his dad's age, he said that even if it was his daughter he would have slept with her. The actress was shocked.

