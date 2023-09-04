Lock Upp 2 contestants: Rakhi Sawant, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and more stars we wish to see in Kangana Ranaut show

We are all eagerly waiting for Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp 2 to begin. Here's our wish list of contestants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Rakhi Sawant is the controversy queen and this time things have gone really ugly with her. Her divorce with Adil has grabbed attention and hence we feel she can be the right contestant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While we want Rakhi, Adil's entry is a must so that we get a conclusion to their fights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajshree More has been close to Rakhi, Adil and hence her entry in the show will give us more content.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha has done a lot of reality shows and people want to know more about her relationship with Mika Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband might also have a lot to share about their marriage and hence he can be the right choice for Lock Upp 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Archana entertained a lot in Bigg Boss and now we want to entertain us in Lock Upp 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer's controversy with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the talk of the town and hence we would want to see her in the show as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last year, Karan's ex-wife Nisha entered the show and spoke about her side of the story. We would now want Karan to do so.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul has always been entertaining in Bigg Boss. He recently got divorced for the third time and we would want him in Lock Upp 2 now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Puneet Superstar has already said that he is doing Lock Upp 2. We saw his unique style in Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Abhishek Malhan will be taking up Karan Kundrra's place as the Jailor this season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!