Lock Upp fame Saisha Shinde's transformation from Swapnil will leave you astonished

Saisha Shinde is a transwoman who was previously known as Swapnil. Check out her transformation here...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
Saisha is a transwoman and a fashion designer.
Saisha was born Swapnil, a male. But soon heard her calling.
Saisha reveals that the boys outside her school and college would torment her.
The fashion designer faced a lot of internal pain.
Saisha earlier felt she was gay and liked men. This went on for a couple of years.
It was 8 years ago, Saisha truly realised and accepted herself as a transwoman.
Saisha underwent hormone replacement therapy and called it a life-changing experience.
Saisha was shockingly dissuaded from undergoing transformation by a renowned therapist. She was also told about various alleged side effects.
Saisha's father has been her biggest support system throughout her life.
Saish proudly accepts her past as a man and is now fearlessly living as a transwoman.
Swapnil was happy but Saisha is god damn happier.
