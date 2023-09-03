Lock Upp fame Saisha Shinde's transformation from Swapnil will leave you astonished

Saisha Shinde is a transwoman who was previously known as Swapnil. Check out her transformation here...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

From Swapnil to Saisha 

Saisha is a transwoman and a fashion designer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Early days 

Saisha was born Swapnil, a male. But soon heard her calling. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bullied

Saisha reveals that the boys outside her school and college would torment her. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Internal struggle 

The fashion designer faced a lot of internal pain. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exploring herself 

Saisha earlier felt she was gay and liked men. This went on for a couple of years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The truth 

It was 8 years ago, Saisha truly realised and accepted herself as a transwoman. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Transformation

Saisha underwent hormone replacement therapy and called it a life-changing experience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Journey 

Saisha was shockingly dissuaded from undergoing transformation by a renowned therapist. She was also told about various alleged side effects. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strength 

Saisha's father has been her biggest support system throughout her life. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Embracing herself

Saish proudly accepts her past as a man and is now fearlessly living as a transwoman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Current scenario 

Swapnil was happy but Saisha is god damn happier. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood stars flaunt their ripped physique

 

 Find Out More