Lohri 2023: Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra and more Punjabi TV stars get festive ready

Lohri is a popular Punjabi and Himachali folk festival celebrated by North Indians. Here's Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra and more Punjabi telly celebrities' festive pick for Lohri.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023

Avneet Kaur

Avneet is looking elegant in this printed style anarkali as she rings in the festival of Lohri.

Neil Bhatt

The actor is looking dapper in this red kurta which you need to bookmark for Lohri.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The peach-coloured lehenga of the star surely showcases her desi and sexy side.

Surbhi Jyoti

Wear a black saree like the actress and look dazzling like never before.

Nia Sharma

The actress was seen wearing a blue coloured embroidered kurta with pants that made her look gorgeous.

Surbhi Chandna

The off-shoulder blouse of the star is making her look drop-dead sexy for the festival of Lohri.

Shraddha Arya

The actress is surely looking like Kareena Kapoor Khan in this pink-coloured lehenga.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The actor is purple-ready with his wife Vinni Dhoopar to celebrate Lohri.

Karan Kundrra

Wear a black kurta if you want to be different from this Lohri and grab all the limelight.

Mohit Malik

The actor was seen wearing a kurta in which he looked totally dapper.

