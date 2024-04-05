Loving 'Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet'? Watch these Hamza Sohail, Iqra Aziz Pakistani dramas on YouTube for free

Hamza Sohail and Iqra Aziz paired for the first time in the ongoing love story, Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet. The series and the duo is getting lots of love.
Iqra plays Freeya. She is a free-spirited and pampered daughter of the Memom family.
Hamza Sohail plays Farhaad who comes from a conservative family. Their love is facing a lot of trials and tribulations. Will they find their happily ever after? It's an on-going drama. We have to wait and watch...
Hamza Sohail plays one of the leads in Badshah Begum. The Hum TV drama is about politics, power lust and rivalry among siblings to get the throne.
Hamza Sohail starred in Raqeeb Se wherein he played Faryal Mehmood's love interest. Interestingly, the series also starred Iqra.
Fairy Tale is one of the most loved dramas starring Hamza Sohail. It has two seasons and Sehar Khan is paired opposite Hamza.
Mr and Mrs Shameem is a web series starring Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz in lead roles. Hamza pays Ali in this one. You can watch this on ZEE5.
Hamza starred in a family drama love story called Sirf Tum which had Anmol Baloch opposite him. Their chemistry was amazing.
Iqra Aziz starrer Jhooti is about Nirma who has a habit of lying to get whatever she wants and she quite succeeds in it.
Iqra played Mahi in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3. This one starred Feroze Khan in the lead role. It is a romantic spiritual drama and was a huge blockbuster.
Laaj is a story of arrogance. The series had Iqra playing Mannat. It has a social message too.
For Qurban, Iqra was paired with Bilal Abbas Khan. The romantic drama series was a love triangle between Heer, Jamal and Shahmir.
Iqra starred in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi in which she played Noori who wishes to live a better life. She is married off to a mentally challenged person. It changes her life.
And we have the best saved for the last. Iqra's Suno Chanda with Farhan Saeed is quite popular.
