Mahabharat: Top 10 incredible weapons and their powers that Bollywood mytho films can unleash

We have seen these in the Mahabharat based TV shows and films in the past, and bringing these back powered by VFX, would promise an awe-inspiring experience.
Capable of annihilating entire armies and even causing mass destruction, this divine weapon could only be used once in a lifetime and required intense concentration and immense power to unleash its devastating force.
Lord Vishnu's iconic weapon is a spinning disc with unimaginable sharpness and precision. It could slice through any defense and had the power to return to its master after completing its task.
A powerful weapon given by Lord Vishnu himself. This celestial missile was capable of neutralizing all other weapons in its path, rendering them useless before its unstoppable force.
The fiery power of Agneyastra, a weapon granted by Agni, the god of fire – it could unleash a torrent of flames capable of engulfing entire armies, leaving nothing but ash in its wake.
The deadly venomous power of Nagasthra, a divine bow given by Lord Shiva, this formidable weapon released venomous serpents that sought out and struck down enemies with lethal precision.
The mighty Vayavastra, an arrow blessed by Lord Vayu, the wind god, when released, it could create powerful cyclones capable of devastating enemies in their path.
The watery might of Varunastra, a divine weapon bestowed by Lord Varuna, the god of the oceans, this weapon unleashed powerful water currents that could drown entire armies or create massive floods.
The invincible weapon possessed the power to render enemies motionless, transforming them into stone statues until the wielder deemed fit to release them.
The thunderous power of Indrastra, a weapon granted by Lord Indra, the king of gods, it released lightning bolts capable of obliterating enemies with immense force and breathtaking precision.
The supreme weapon Pashupatastra, bestowed by Lord Shiva, this had the power to destroy the entire universe if unleashed, and its use required utmost devotion and righteousness.
