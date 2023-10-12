Mahabharat: Top 10 incredible weapons and their powers that Bollywood mytho films can unleash

Indian mythological films should bring back these OG shastras from Mahabharat powered by VFX to create an awe-inspiring experience.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Power of the asli shastra

While we see VFX coming to the rescue for these larger than life films, here's a look at the powerful weapons from Mahabharat that can be unleashed.

Bring back the OG

We have seen these in the Mahabharat based TV shows and films in the past, and bringing these back powered by VFX, would promise an awe-inspiring experience.

Brahmastra

Capable of annihilating entire armies and even causing mass destruction, this divine weapon could only be used once in a lifetime and required intense concentration and immense power to unleash its devastating force.

Sudarshan Chakra

Lord Vishnu's iconic weapon is a spinning disc with unimaginable sharpness and precision. It could slice through any defense and had the power to return to its master after completing its task.

Vaishnavastra

A powerful weapon given by Lord Vishnu himself. This celestial missile was capable of neutralizing all other weapons in its path, rendering them useless before its unstoppable force.

Agneyastra

The fiery power of Agneyastra, a weapon granted by Agni, the god of fire – it could unleash a torrent of flames capable of engulfing entire armies, leaving nothing but ash in its wake.

Nagasthra

The deadly venomous power of Nagasthra, a divine bow given by Lord Shiva, this formidable weapon released venomous serpents that sought out and struck down enemies with lethal precision.

Vayavastra

The mighty Vayavastra, an arrow blessed by Lord Vayu, the wind god, when released, it could create powerful cyclones capable of devastating enemies in their path.

Varunastra

The watery might of Varunastra, a divine weapon bestowed by Lord Varuna, the god of the oceans, this weapon unleashed powerful water currents that could drown entire armies or create massive floods.

Brahma-danda

The invincible weapon possessed the power to render enemies motionless, transforming them into stone statues until the wielder deemed fit to release them.

Indrastra

The thunderous power of Indrastra, a weapon granted by Lord Indra, the king of gods, it released lightning bolts capable of obliterating enemies with immense force and breathtaking precision.

Pashupatastra

The supreme weapon Pashupatastra, bestowed by Lord Shiva, this had the power to destroy the entire universe if unleashed, and its use required utmost devotion and righteousness.

