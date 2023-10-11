Mahabharat: Was Draupadi the most beautiful woman? Check her gorgeous onscreen counterparts

Draupadi is considered to be the most gorgeous woman and here are some actresses who played the role

Rupal Purohit

Mahabharat

Mahabharat is a mythological epic that has been adapted into a cinematic experience in various versions.

Draupadi

When we talk about Mahabharat we cannot miss mentioning Draupadi who was the wife of Pandavas and an important female character.

Captivating beauty

As per folklore, Draupadi is supposed to be one of the most beautiful women ever who is renowned for her unparalleled beauty with exceptional grace and charm.

Actresses who played Draupadi

There are various gorgeous women from the entertainment industry who have played Draupadi in various shows, here’s taking a look at them.

Roopa Ganguly

Roopa Ganguly tasted fame playing Draupadi in BR Chopra's Mahabharat.

Falguni Parekh

Falguni Parekh played the most talked about character in Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna.

Ashwini Kalsekar

Ashwini Kalsekar portrayed Draupadi in the 1997 show Ek Aur Mahabharat.

Mrinal Kulkarni

Mrinal Kulkarni played the lead role in the 2001 show titled Draupadi.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani featured as Draupadi in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki.

Pooja Sharma

Pooja Sharma featured as Draupadi in 2013’s popular TV show titled Mahabharat.

