Mahabharat: Why Pankaj Dheer aka Karan rejected to play Arjun in the mythology show

A cult classic, Mahabharata was broadcasted on Doordarshan from 1988 to 1990.

Ravi Chopra, the son of producer BR Chopra, directed each of the 94 episodes of the show.

The fact that Pankaj Dheer, who portrayed Karna in Mahabharat, was initially approached for one of the main lead roles, Arjuna is shocking.

All the members of the casting team including the producer and the director saw Pankaj as the perfect Arjuna for their serial.

They offered the role to him and he agreed, following which he also signed a contract.

Later on before shooting the makers asked him to shave his face and cut off his mustache which was not acceptable to him.

He said, “I told them that my face’s balance is such that if I shave off my mustache, I won’t look good.”

He even added,”Chopra sahab told me, get out of this door and don’t come back.”

After a few months, he was again approached for the role of Karna, which didn’t need him to cut his mustache.

