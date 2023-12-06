Mahabharat: Why Pankaj Dheer aka Karan rejected to play Arjun in the mythology show
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
A cult classic, Mahabharata was broadcasted on Doordarshan from 1988 to 1990.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi Chopra, the son of producer BR Chopra, directed each of the 94 episodes of the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fact that Pankaj Dheer, who portrayed Karna in Mahabharat, was initially approached for one of the main lead roles, Arjuna is shocking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All the members of the casting team including the producer and the director saw Pankaj as the perfect Arjuna for their serial.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They offered the role to him and he agreed, following which he also signed a contract.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later on before shooting the makers asked him to shave his face and cut off his mustache which was not acceptable to him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He said, “I told them that my face’s balance is such that if I shave off my mustache, I won’t look good.”
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He even added,”Chopra sahab told me, get out of this door and don’t come back.”
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After a few months, he was again approached for the role of Karna, which didn’t need him to cut his mustache.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sam Bahadur and other Top 10 Biopics where actors transformed into real life characters they were playing
Find Out More