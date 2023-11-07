Mahabharata: Arjuna was not the real father of Abhimanyu?
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
It is believed that during the time of creation of earth, Lord Krishna wanted the contribution of every god.
For the well being of every organism, all the gods agreed to this demand.
Chandradeva, the Moon god, was in a dilemma and said that he couldn't stay away from his son for a long period of time.
He announced that his son, Varcha, will only stay on earth for 15 years after which he will return back to him.
Therefore, Abhimanyu is the reincarnation of Varcha, the son of Chandradeva.
When Subhadra was pregnant with Abhimanyu, Arjuna was telling her the way to enter the Chakravyuh.
During the narration, she fell asleep at the time when Arjuna was explaining the right way to take an exit from the Chakravyuh.
That is when Abhimanyu’s fate was written as he was already destined to go back to his father, the Moon god.
