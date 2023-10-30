Mahabharata: Did Sahadev eat his father Pandu’s brain? Let’s unfold the mystery and get to know ‘why’.

Pandu had two wives, Kunti and Madri and after the birth of Pandavas he got a curse and wasn’t allowed to fulfill his desires with them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One day Pandu felt differently and hugged his wife Madri which resulted in his encounter with death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before dying Pandu asked all his sons to eat a part of his brain so that they could gain all his knowledge.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All of the sons were speechless, but Sahadev obeyed his father’s command and ate his brain in three parts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the very first bite, Sahadev could see the past experiences and knew that something will happen if he eats the rest of the parts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When he went for the second part, he could see everybody’s present and in the same way he was able to see the future after having the third bite.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since Krishna knew this, he told Sahadev to not disclose about his powers to anyone or else he’ll lose his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That’s why even after knowing everything that was going to happen, he couldn’t tell anyone about it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!