Mahabharata: Did Sahadev eat his father Pandu’s brain? Let’s unfold the mystery and get to know ‘why’.

Oct 30, 2023

Matter of desires

Pandu had two wives, Kunti and Madri and after the birth of Pandavas he got a curse and wasn’t allowed to fulfill his desires with them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meeting death

One day Pandu felt differently and hugged his wife Madri which resulted in his encounter with death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shocking last wish

Before dying Pandu asked all his sons to eat a part of his brain so that they could gain all his knowledge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The obedient one

All of the sons were speechless, but Sahadev obeyed his father’s command and ate his brain in three parts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Entering the past

On the very first bite, Sahadev could see the past experiences and knew that something will happen if he eats the rest of the parts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Present and future

When he went for the second part, he could see everybody’s present and in the same way he was able to see the future after having the third bite.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krishna's curse

Since Krishna knew this, he told Sahadev to not disclose about his powers to anyone or else he’ll lose his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The one who knew it all

That’s why even after knowing everything that was going to happen, he couldn’t tell anyone about it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

