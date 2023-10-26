Mahabharata: How did Arjun save his brothers from the golden arrows?

Here is a lesser-known story of Bhishma Pitamah and his 5 Golden Arrows; know how Pandavs got saved from the golden weapon of Bhishma Pitamah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Frustrated from the continuous defeat, Duryodhan went to Bhishma and questioned him for his lack of support.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Helpless Bhishma couldn’t say anything. He gave his most powerful arrows to Duryodhan and told him to use them to kill the Pandavas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Duryodhan couldn’t trust him at first. Later, he took the arrows with the hope of killing all the 5 major enemies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As soon as Krishna got to know about this, he called his friend and devotee Arjuna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He reminded Arjun of the promise made by Duryodhan in return for a favour for saving his life from the Gandharvas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Calmly Arjuna went to meet Duryodhan and asked for the arrows to save his brothers and himself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since Duryodhan was an honest warrior, he gave Arjuna all the powerful arrows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After returning them to him, Duryodhan asked him about how he got to know about this information?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To which Arjun replied, “Shri Krishna, who else!”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!