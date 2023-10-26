Mahabharata: How did Arjun save his brothers from the golden arrows?

Here is a lesser-known story of Bhishma Pitamah and his 5 Golden Arrows; know how Pandavs got saved from the golden weapon of Bhishma Pitamah.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Duryodhan Questions Bhishma

Frustrated from the continuous defeat, Duryodhan went to Bhishma and questioned him for his lack of support.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhishma’s Arrows Can Kill Pandavas

Helpless Bhishma couldn’t say anything. He gave his most powerful arrows to Duryodhan and told him to use them to kill the Pandavas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moving With Hope For The Enemy's Defeat

Duryodhan couldn’t trust him at first. Later, he took the arrows with the hope of killing all the 5 major enemies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krishna-The Strategist

As soon as Krishna got to know about this, he called his friend and devotee Arjuna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Good Deeds Of Past

He reminded Arjun of the promise made by Duryodhan in return for a favour for saving his life from the Gandharvas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Saves Duryodhan

Calmly Arjuna went to meet Duryodhan and asked for the arrows to save his brothers and himself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A True Kshatriya

Since Duryodhan was an honest warrior, he gave Arjuna all the powerful arrows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who Revealed The Secret?

After returning them to him, Duryodhan asked him about how he got to know about this information?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Revelation

To which Arjun replied, “Shri Krishna, who else!”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated South Indian movies, web series released in 2023 that are a must-watch

 

 Find Out More