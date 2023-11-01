Mahabharata lesser known fact: Why Krishna had to marry Arjuna’s son
Nov 01, 2023
The war of Kurukshetra was the most important event in the lives of the Pandav brothers.
To ensure their victory each of them did whatever was possible for them to win.
It is believed that Iravan, the son of Arjuna and Uloopi agreed to sacrifice himself in a ritual to ensure Pandava’s win.
But before going for the sacrifice Iravan wanted to get married for a day.
This wish was impossible to get fulfilled as no one would allow their daughter to get married for just one day.
After a lot of thinking, Lord Krishna took the form of Mohini and agreed to marry Iravan for just one day.
After his demise, it is believed that Mohini actually had tears of sorrow and was grieving the loss of her husband.
