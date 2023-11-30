Mahabharata: Lesser known love stories that'll blow your mind

If you have ever read the entire Mahabharata, you are aware that it covers a great deal of background information in addition to the epic's depiction of the great Kurukshetra War.

Uloopi was the second wife of Arjuna's four wives. As Arjun was living in exile, they first got together.

On the banks of the Ganges, Shantanu, the Kuru King of Hastinapur, met a stunning girl wearing a white saree, Ganga. He proposed to her for marriage after falling in love with her beauty right away.

Bheem met Hidimbi/Hidimba during his exile in the forest. She was a demon and wanted to lure Bheem and convinced him to marry her as she loved him deeply.

In order to prevent Subhadra from being married to Duryodhana, Arjuna abducted her. Krishna, Subhadra's half-brother, felt their affections for one another and with Balarama's approval, they tied the knot.

One Maharishi named Parashar asked Satyavati to sate his lust while she was being ferried across the Yamuna river.

Satyavati and Parashar made love after which, their son was born into the family. That person was Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata.

One day, after being mesmerized by Satyavati's musk scent, Shantanu went to talk to her.

To be more precise, he was enamored with the scent before following it to discover Satyavati on the bank of a river in her boat.

