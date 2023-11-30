Mahabharata: Lesser known love stories that'll blow your mind
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
If you have ever read the entire Mahabharata, you are aware that it covers a great deal of background information in addition to the epic's depiction of the great Kurukshetra War.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uloopi was the second wife of Arjuna's four wives. As Arjun was living in exile, they first got together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On the banks of the Ganges, Shantanu, the Kuru King of Hastinapur, met a stunning girl wearing a white saree, Ganga. He proposed to her for marriage after falling in love with her beauty right away.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bheem met Hidimbi/Hidimba during his exile in the forest. She was a demon and wanted to lure Bheem and convinced him to marry her as she loved him deeply.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In order to prevent Subhadra from being married to Duryodhana, Arjuna abducted her. Krishna, Subhadra's half-brother, felt their affections for one another and with Balarama's approval, they tied the knot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One Maharishi named Parashar asked Satyavati to sate his lust while she was being ferried across the Yamuna river.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Satyavati and Parashar made love after which, their son was born into the family. That person was Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One day, after being mesmerized by Satyavati's musk scent, Shantanu went to talk to her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
To be more precise, he was enamored with the scent before following it to discover Satyavati on the bank of a river in her boat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Anime shows to watch for free on Youtube