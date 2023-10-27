Mahabharata: Shakuni chose Pandava’s victory despite being with Kauravas, here's why

Much to your surprise, there is a truth that is lesser known. The big supporter of the Kauravas was in reality their original enemy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Brother-Sister duo

As everyone knows, Gandhari and Shakuni were real brother-sister who shared a very strong bond.

Maanglik angle

At the time of Gandhari’s marriage her family first had to get her married to a goat as she was a Maanglik.

Trouble for Gandhari

After she was married to the king, Dhritrarashtra found out about the pre-wedding ritual and considered himself the second option of Gandhari.

Family in prison

Furiously mad, he captivated Gandhari’s family members and tortured them to death. Subala, the father, made a last request before dying.

Protector of Kauravas

He asked the king to spare Shakuni, the smartest son who will in return, always protect the Kauravas.

Shakuni’s revenge

Subala’s actual reason behind the request was only known to Shakuni. With a heavy heart he twisted his son’s leg to make him remember his revenge.

Downfall of Kauravas

From that day onwards, Shakuni’s only aim in life was to destroy the lives of all 100 brothers.

