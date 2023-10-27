Mahabharata: Shakuni chose Pandava’s victory despite being with Kauravas, here's why

Much to your surprise, there is a truth that is lesser known. The big supporter of the Kauravas was in reality their original enemy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
As everyone knows, Gandhari and Shakuni were real brother-sister who shared a very strong bond.
At the time of Gandhari's marriage her family first had to get her married to a goat as she was a Maanglik.
After she was married to the king, Dhritrarashtra found out about the pre-wedding ritual and considered himself the second option of Gandhari.
Furiously mad, he captivated Gandhari's family members and tortured them to death. Subala, the father, made a last request before dying.
He asked the king to spare Shakuni, the smartest son who will in return, always protect the Kauravas.
Subala's actual reason behind the request was only known to Shakuni. With a heavy heart he twisted his son's leg to make him remember his revenge.
From that day onwards, Shakuni's only aim in life was to destroy the lives of all 100 brothers.
