Mahabharata: The unknown fight between Arjuna and Lord Shiva
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
During the period of exile, Arjuna went on a mountain named Indrakila to pray to Lord Shiva.
As soon as Shiva got to know about this, he thought of putting Arjuna to a test.
While Arjun was meditating a wild boar started to create chaos in the nearby area.
After some time, the boar started to move towards Arjuna. He thought to himself that the animal must be killed for disturbing his meditation.
As soon as he pulled out an arrow from his quiver, Shiva appeared dressed as a sage and tried to stop Arjuna from making a hunt.
He claimed that it was his prey. Arjuna denied his claims and asked him to hunt like a true hunter.
Both of them were ready with their bow and arrows and started to shoot their prey. The boar fell with two arrows from each of its hunters.
Arjuna, knowing his archery skills, claimed his right over the animal and got caught in an argument with the sage.
After some time Shiva came back to his original form and since he was pleased with Arjuna’s devotion, he gave him the Pashupatastra which later killed Karan.
