Mahabharata: The unknown fight between Arjuna and Lord Shiva

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

During the period of exile, Arjuna went on a mountain named Indrakila to pray to Lord Shiva.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As soon as Shiva got to know about this, he thought of putting Arjuna to a test.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While Arjun was meditating a wild boar started to create chaos in the nearby area.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After some time, the boar started to move towards Arjuna. He thought to himself that the animal must be killed for disturbing his meditation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As soon as he pulled out an arrow from his quiver, Shiva appeared dressed as a sage and tried to stop Arjuna from making a hunt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He claimed that it was his prey. Arjuna denied his claims and asked him to hunt like a true hunter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Both of them were ready with their bow and arrows and started to shoot their prey. The boar fell with two arrows from each of its hunters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjuna, knowing his archery skills, claimed his right over the animal and got caught in an argument with the sage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After some time Shiva came back to his original form and since he was pleased with Arjuna’s devotion, he gave him the Pashupatastra which later killed Karan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan starrer most romantic and comedy films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT 

 

 Find Out More