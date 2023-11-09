Mahabharata: Was Vidur an avatar of Yamraj?

Nov 09, 2023

Once, there was a sage named Mandavya who was prisoned by a king for a sin he didn’t even commit.

After finding out that Mandavya was not guilty, the king asked for his forgiveness and let him go.

Mandavya went to meet Yamraj, the god of death to ask what sin he did to face this imprisonment.

Yamraj told him that when he was 12 years old, he had pricked a hornet’s tail.

Mandavya got angry and told him that he was too young to know the difference between right and wrong.

Therefore, he cursed him that he will be born again as a slave’s son in a Shudra species.

Thus, when Vedavyasa was called upon to bless Ambika and Ambalika with a child, both the queens got scared after looking at him.

Fearful Ambika sent a dasi to avoid seeing Vedavyasa and as a result Mahatma Vidur was born.

