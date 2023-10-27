Mahabharata: Was Vyasa a compiler or an actual character in the story?

As we dig deeper we get to know that Ved Vyasa was not just a compiler of Mahabharata but also had a significant role in shaping the story of other characters.

Popular Vyasa

Vyasa, popularly called Ved Vyasa, is one of the compilers of our ancient scripture Mahabharata.

The witness

Not many people are aware but he has also witnessed the dramatic war between the Kauravas and the Pandavas.

Matsyagandha

A fisherwoman named Satyavati used to carry people on her ferry near the river Ganga. One day a sage named Parashar was traveling with her.

A ferry ride

During the journey he expressed his feelings of making love to the lady to which she happily agreed.

The birth of Dwaipayana

After the union, the lady gave birth to a boy instantly because of the magical powers which the sage had. He was called Krishna Dwaipayana, now called Vyasa.

Matter of boons

The woman asked for a boon from the sage of getting back her virginity and she also wanted to get rid of the fishy smell.

Niyog

Vyasa also had some magical powers like his father and has helped Ambika and Ambalika by getting them pregnant through the Law of Niyog.

