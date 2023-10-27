Mahabharata: Was Vyasa a compiler or an actual character in the story?

As we dig deeper we get to know that Ved Vyasa was not just a compiler of Mahabharata but also had a significant role in shaping the story of other characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Vyasa, popularly called Ved Vyasa, is one of the compilers of our ancient scripture Mahabharata.
Not many people are aware but he has also witnessed the dramatic war between the Kauravas and the Pandavas.
A fisherwoman named Satyavati used to carry people on her ferry near the river Ganga. One day a sage named Parashar was traveling with her.
During the journey he expressed his feelings of making love to the lady to which she happily agreed.
After the union, the lady gave birth to a boy instantly because of the magical powers which the sage had. He was called Krishna Dwaipayana, now called Vyasa.
The woman asked for a boon from the sage of getting back her virginity and she also wanted to get rid of the fishy smell.
Vyasa also had some magical powers like his father and has helped Ambika and Ambalika by getting them pregnant through the Law of Niyog.
