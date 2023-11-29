Mahabharata: Who was responsible for the epic war, Duryodhan, Dhritarashtra or a third character ?
Mahabharata was a war that resulted because of every character's contribution in the wrong doings.
All this could have been stopped by a single person, that is, Dhritarashtra.
Though he was a blind king, he willingly chose to stay blind from the mind as well.
He was caught up in the dilemma of choosing between his sons and his duties towards the kingdom.
Dhritarashtra was very well aware of the result of the war and even had the power to prevent it from happening.
But because he supported his sons, he never stopped them from doing sinful deeds like playing chess or the game of dice.
He even stayed quiet during Draupadi’s ‘cheerharan’ and let his sons commit such a huge crime and a sinful act.
Everyone had to bear the consequences of this and all these neglections led to the greatest war in history.
Disclaimer - These statements are based on Mythology and BollywoodLife does not confirm any of these.
