Mahabharata: Why did Arjuna want to kill his own brother Yudhishthir?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Mahabharata was a long battle and on the 17th day of the war, Yudhishthir was patiently waiting in his camp for the only news he wanted to hear.
He was waiting for Arjuna to bring the news of Karna’s demise as Arjuna had made a vow to kill Karna.
After some time Arjun did pay a visit to Yudhishthir’s camp and told him something that he was not ready to hear.
Arjuna explained to his eldest brother how most of the enemies were lying on the ground, except Karna.
This news made Yudhishthir furious and he started to release his frustration by abusing Arjuna in front of Krishna.
While criticizing Arjuna, Yudhishthir, out of anger, asked him to leave his Gandiva (the weapons) and told him that he was useless.
Arjuna could have listened to anything but not a single word about his Gandivas. He took out his sword to kill Yudhishthir.
When asked by Krishna about his anger, Arjuna told him that as a Kshatriya warrior he had made a secret vow to kill anyone who asks him to leave his weapons.
Krishna then made him realize his greater motive which was to follow the path of Dharma and be wise and righteous in his actions.
