Mahabharata: Why did Hanuman get angry with Arjun?

Pawan Putra's presence on the top of the chariot could be felt by Arjun, but can you guess the reason for it?
During the period of his Vanvaas, Arjun got caught plucking a flower by Hanuman who was residing in the same jungle.
While being questioned by the Monkey Lord, Arjun told him that these flowers are for Krishna. Hanuman sarcastically commented on Krishna being a thief.
Angrily Arjun replied, "Don't laugh, Ram needed the help of tiny monkeys to build a bridge for him. If it was my arrows, they would have never disappointed me."
Hanuman laughed. "Your arrows are so weak that they would not have been able to hold my weight".
Within a few minutes the bridge was ready for Hanuman to walk. But unfortunately as soon as he kept his foot on the bridge, it collapsed.
Seeing all of this, Krishna came as a rescuer and stopped Arjuna. He asked him to try once again as there was no eyewitness to the incident.
Before starting anything, Krishna whispered to him and asked him to chant the name of Shri Ram. This time the bridge didn't break.
The Monkey King told Arjuna to ask for any blessing. Arjun requested for his support. Therefore, Hanuman promised him to be on the top of his chariot for protection.
