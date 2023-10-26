Mahabharata: Why did Hanuman get angry with Arjun?

Pawan Putra's presence on the top of the chariot could be felt by Arjun, but can you guess the reason for it?

Oct 26, 2023

Theft By Arjun

During the period of his Vanvaas, Arjun got caught plucking a flower by Hanuman who was residing in the same jungle.

Hanuman’s Comment On Krishna

While being questioned by the Monkey Lord, Arjun told him that these flowers are for Krishna. Hanuman sarcastically commented on Krishna being a thief.

Arjun Boasts About His Arrows

Angrily Arjun replied, “Don’t laugh, Ram needed the help of tiny monkeys to build a bridge for him. If it was my arrows, they would have never disappointed me.”

It’s A Tease For Arjun

Hanuman laughed. “Your arrows are so weak that they would not have been able to hold my weight”.

Arjun And His Arrogance

Moment Of Shame For Arjun

Within a few minutes the bridge was ready for Hanuman to walk. But unfortunately as soon as he kept his foot on the bridge, it collapsed.

Krishna-The Rescuer

Seeing all of this, Krishna came as a rescuer and stopped Arjuna. He asked him to try once again as there was no eyewitness to the incident.

The Power Of Ram

Before starting anything, Krishna whispered to him and asked him to chant the name of Shri Ram. This time the bridge didn’t break.

Victory Confirmed By Hanuman

The Monkey King told Arjuna to ask for any blessing. Arjun requested for his support. Therefore, Hanuman promised him to be on the top of his chariot for protection.

