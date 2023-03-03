MC Stan and his luxe life: Check most expensive things owned by Bigg Boss 16 winner

Take a look at Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s expensive thingsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023
MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh is a rapper from Pune
He became the winner of Bigg Boss 16 spending 130 days in the house
MC Stan has rags to riches story and now he lives a luxurious life owning the most expensive things
He wears shoes that cost Rs 80,000.
MC Stan wears expensive jewellery like chains, bracelets, and gold rings all collectively cost Rs 1.5 crore
He wears high-end brands and reportedly his Louis Vuitton jacket is worth 4.5 lakhs while a t-shirt is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh
He owns a full-size SUV Cadillac Escalade that is worth Rs 1.20 Cr.
Another luxurious car he has is Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class priced at approximately Rs 3.80 Cr
MC Stan's net worth is 3 million US dollars
He started his music career at the age of 12 singing qawwalis and later turned into a rapper
