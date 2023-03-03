MC Stan and his luxe life: Check most expensive things owned by Bigg Boss 16 winner

Take a look at Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s expensive things

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023

MC Stan

MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh is a rapper from Pune

Bigg Boss 16 Winner

He became the winner of Bigg Boss 16 spending 130 days in the house

MC Stan expensive things

MC Stan has rags to riches story and now he lives a luxurious life owning the most expensive things

Shoes

He wears shoes that cost Rs 80,000.

Jewellery

MC Stan wears expensive jewellery like chains, bracelets, and gold rings all collectively cost Rs 1.5 crore

Clothes

He wears high-end brands and reportedly his Louis Vuitton jacket is worth 4.5 lakhs while a t-shirt is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh

Cadillac Escalade

He owns a full-size SUV Cadillac Escalade that is worth Rs 1.20 Cr.

Mercedes Maybach

Another luxurious car he has is Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class priced at approximately Rs 3.80 Cr

MC Stan's net worth

MC Stan’s net worth is 3 million US dollars

MC Stan career

He started his music career at the age of 12 singing qawwalis and later turned into a rapper

