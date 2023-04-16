TOP 10 fictional and non-fiction TV personalities
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2023
Anupama tops the fictional personality chart.
Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is placed 2nd.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Sai Joshi grabs 3rd spot yet again.
Akshara is yet again number 4. Pranali Rathod plays Akshu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Shraddha Arya aka Preeta from Kundali Bhagya is placed 5th.
Talking about non-fiction personalities, Kapil Sharma rules the list.
The second spot is taken by Salman Khan who is ruling IG as well as fans' hearts.
Amitabh Bachchan is placed 3rd on the list.
Bharti Singh takes 4th place this week.
MC Stan who was at number 2 last month (Feb) is placed 5th. His controversies with Abdu Rozik might have affected his immense popularity.
