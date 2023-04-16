TOP 10 fictional and non-fiction TV personalities 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2023

Anupama tops the fictional personality chart. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is placed 2nd. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Sai Joshi grabs 3rd spot yet again. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara is yet again number 4. Pranali Rathod plays Akshu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Arya aka Preeta from Kundali Bhagya is placed 5th. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talking about non-fiction personalities, Kapil Sharma rules the list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second spot is taken by Salman Khan who is ruling IG as well as fans' hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan is placed 3rd on the list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharti Singh takes 4th place this week. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan who was at number 2 last month (Feb) is placed 5th. His controversies with Abdu Rozik might have affected his immense popularity. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Celebs who stayed unmarried after a failed relationship

 

 Find Out More