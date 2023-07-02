Top 10 evil mothers-in-law in TV serials
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023
Urvashi Dholakia gave complete justice to her character as Komalika from Kasautii Zindagi Kay.
On Indian television, she was the ‘stepmother.’ Ramola Sikand was played by Sudha Chandran.
Meghana Malik played the role of Ammaji, who was one of the cruellest people.
Kalyani Devi aka Surekha Sikri troubled Anandi in her childhood when her grandson got married to her.
Nitya Nanda was played by Amrita Singh who was an evil mom.
Rupal Patel plays the character of Kokila Parag Modi.
Sudha Chandran plays the role of Yamini Singh in Naagin.
Helena was played by Suzanne Bernert; she is the step mother of Samrat Bindusara.
Iravati is played by Suhasini Mulay, who doesn’t accept her son’s wife (Rimjim) because she comes from a poor family.
Bhanvari Devi Singh was a rustic don who was played by Narayani Shastri.
