Mika Singh confirms break up with Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri won Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. Mika Singh chose her to be his future wife on the reality show but things did not work out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Mika Di Vohti

Mika Singh decided to get married on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. He looked for the most suitable girl to be his future wife.

Mika chooses Akanksha

Mika Singh chose his best friend Akanksha Puri as his future wife. He even put the varmala in her neck.

The wedding festivities

On the reality show itself, Mika and Akanksha had their haldi, mehendi, sangeet night.

Akanksha impresses Mika

Akanksha had entered Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti as a wild card contestant and did everything to win Mika Singh's heart.

BFFs to life partners

In the end, the friendship between the two won.

No more together!

However, it seems things are not working out for them.

Mika's revelation

Speaking to ETimes, Mika Singh revealed that he and Akanksha are not in a relationship.

Not meant to be together

Mika Singh also revealed that he realised that he and Akanksha are not meant to be together.

Different professions

Mika said that Akanksha and his professions are different. He is a singer and has to travel for work but Akanksha is an actress and is at one city. He said they could have travelled together if she was a singer too.

Mutual decision

Mika Singh said that he and Akanksha have mutually decided to stay friends.

Not a fake show

Mika Singh said that the show was not fake and Akanksha's entry was not planned.

