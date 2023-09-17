Mika Singh confirms break up with Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri won Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. Mika Singh chose her to be his future wife on the reality show but things did not work out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023
Mika Singh decided to get married on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. He looked for the most suitable girl to be his future wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mika Singh chose his best friend Akanksha Puri as his future wife. He even put the varmala in her neck.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the reality show itself, Mika and Akanksha had their haldi, mehendi, sangeet night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha had entered Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti as a wild card contestant and did everything to win Mika Singh's heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the end, the friendship between the two won.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, it seems things are not working out for them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Speaking to ETimes, Mika Singh revealed that he and Akanksha are not in a relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mika Singh also revealed that he realised that he and Akanksha are not meant to be together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mika said that Akanksha and his professions are different. He is a singer and has to travel for work but Akanksha is an actress and is at one city. He said they could have travelled together if she was a singer too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mika Singh said that he and Akanksha have mutually decided to stay friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mika Singh said that the show was not fake and Akanksha's entry was not planned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!