Top 10 stars who claimed Indian Idol is fake

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023

Indian Idol has been hogging the limelight for a lot of reasons.

Indian Idol has been criticised for creating fake love angles related to the contestants.

Mini Mathur had hosted six seasons of the show had revealed that she had quit the show post she saw it was not authentic.

Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar revealed that the makers had told him to 'fake praise' the contestants.

Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant had revealed that everything is fake about Indian Idol.

Sunidhi Chauhan who was one of the judges on the show revealed that she was told to praise the participants falsely.

Sonu Nigam who was a former judge on Indian Idol revealed that one cannot always praise the contestants.

Indian Idol 12 has been heavily criticised by viewers and has been called out for unfair eliminations.

The show has also been criticised for promoting sad stories.

Indian Idol has also been slammed for only focusing on TRP's.

