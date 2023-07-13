Mohit Raina, Karan Tacker and more TV celebs who rejected Bollywood movies
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
When working in the TV industry Mohit Raina was offered a role in Creature 3D but he refused to be a part of the movie.

Karan Tacker was offered a role in the Student Of The Year 2 but he refused the offer.

The most loved face Shaheer Shaikh was offered multiple roles in Bollywood but did you know he refused them all.

Adaa Khan was also offered many roles in Bollywood but she chose to be in the TV.

Surbhi Chandna was seen in Bobby Jassos but after that she refused all the offers of Bollywood movies.

Drashti Dhami was offered to work opposite Ajay Devgn as the female lead in the blockbuster film Singham 2.

Preetika Rao is also among those TV actors who have denied working in Bollywood movies.

Ankita Lokhande reportedly refused to work in Bollywood movies to avoid being in close proximity to her ex-boyfriend.

Kapil Sharma had rejected the Bollywood film Bank Chor.

Did you know Mrunal Thakur had done TV earlier and refused Thugs of Hindostan?

TV Actors are just as popular as Bollywood stars.

These TV actors to refuse Bollywood movies like a boss.

