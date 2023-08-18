Mohsin Khan, Fahmaan Khan and more Top 10 TV hunks we want to see in Bollywood movies

Mohsin Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, Karan Kundrra and other TV stars whom we want to see on the big screens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan has been doing a lot of music videos these days. But we wish to see him on the big screen.
Imlie star Fahmaan Khan has a massive fan following. He would be a treat to watch on the big screen.
The heartthrob of TV, Shaheer Sheikh's Bollywood debut would be the best gift for fans.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda's amazing acting skills makes us wish to see him in Bollywood.
Karan Kundrra has done movies but we wish to see him as the lead.
Shakti Arora is seen as the lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but his cute looks make us wish to see him doing Bollywood.
Gashmeer has done Marathi movies but we also want to see him in Hindi films.
Arjun was recently seen in a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, it would be great to see him as the lead.
Handsome hunk Dheeraj's Bollywood debut is also awaited.
GHKPM actor Neil has also impressed with his performance and hence he would be a great actor for Bollywood.
TMKOC's Tappu aka Raj Anadkat's handsome looks are made for Bollywood.
