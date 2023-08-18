Mohsin Khan, Fahmaan Khan and more Top 10 TV hunks we want to see in Bollywood movies

Mohsin Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, Karan Kundrra and other TV stars whom we want to see on the big screens.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Mohsin Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan has been doing a lot of music videos these days. But we wish to see him on the big screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahmaan Khan

Imlie star Fahmaan Khan has a massive fan following. He would be a treat to watch on the big screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaheer Sheikh

The heartthrob of TV, Shaheer Sheikh's Bollywood debut would be the best gift for fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harshad Chopda

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda's amazing acting skills makes us wish to see him in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra has done movies but we wish to see him as the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora is seen as the lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but his cute looks make us wish to see him doing Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer has done Marathi movies but we also want to see him in Hindi films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun was recently seen in a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, it would be great to see him as the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Handsome hunk Dheeraj's Bollywood debut is also awaited.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neil Bhatt

GHKPM actor Neil has also impressed with his performance and hence he would be a great actor for Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raj Anadkat

TMKOC's Tappu aka Raj Anadkat's handsome looks are made for Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Indian Idol 14: Hussain Kuwajerwala takes on hosting duties, take a look at hosts over the years

 

 Find Out More