Mohsin Khan, Neil Bhatt and more TV actors and their highest educational qualifications

There are many telly stars who are highly educated like Mohsin Khan, Neil Bhatt and many others. Check out their educational background right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023

Mohsin Khan

He did his schooling from Mumbai's Children Academy and also went to Thakur Polytechnic College to do Engineering. He also did BMS from Mithibai college, Mumbai.

Neil Bhatt

The actor did his schooling from Jasudben M. L. School, Mumbai and college from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. He also studied LLB from JitendraChauhan College of Law.

Karan V Grover

The actor has studied chemical engineering in his real life.

Sharad Kelkar

He has done his MBA in marketing before joining the acting world.

Gaurav Khanna

The Anupamaa star has done his masters in Business Administration.

Nakuul Mehta

The star has a degree in Commerce from Mumbai University.

Ram Kapoor

The Bade Achche Lagte Hain star has a master's degree from Los Angeles.

Karan Patel

He is a graduate from Mithibai College, Mumbai.

Karan Singh Grover

He studied in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and also did his degree in hotel management from IHM Mumbai.

Parth Samthaan

He has done a degree in Architecture from L.S. Raheja School of Architecture.

