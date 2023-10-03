Mona Singh shares shocking experiences of casting couch

Popular film and television actress Mona Singh has also faced casting couch in the industry. Check her shocking story...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Mona faced casting couch

The actress reveals she was taken aback when she first faced casting couch during her initial struggling days. 

The infamous hotel room

Mona shares multiple men have asked her to come to a hotel room and she would go. 

Uncomfortable experience 

Mona Singh shares those men would stare everywhere but at her face. It made her extremely uncomfortable. 

Absurd casting couch 

The actress shares those men would tell her that it is a very normal thing to compromise in the industry and do what the directors tell you to. 

Fahmaan Khan 

Imlie actor shared that a casting director indirectly made him an offer but he walked off. The director threatened to call the cops but Fahmaan instead challenged him. 

Shivya Pathania 

A man made an offer to Shivya while listening to Hanuman Chalisa. 

Divyanka Tripathi 

Divyanka was told to be with a producer in order to get a big gig in the industry. She was told that everyone does it. 

Ratan Raajputh 

An old man made an offer to Ratan and promised to give her a big break. When the actress pointed out that she was his daughter's age, the old man claimed he would have slept with her too.

Rajeev Khandelwal 

Popular film and television actor has also been offered indecent proposals but he did not let that dampen his spirits.

Rithvik Dhanjani 

Rithik once shared that an agent took him to a shady place and a man touched his thighs. He ran from there. 

Kishwer Merchant 

The actress also had to face casting couch wherein she was asked to sleep with the hero but she politely refused and walked off. 

Ankita Lokhande 

Ankita has faced casting couch twice. She rebuffed advances once while initially working on TV and for the second time when she started working in movies. 

