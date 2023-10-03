Mona Singh shares shocking experiences of casting couch

Popular film and television actress Mona Singh has also faced casting couch in the industry. Check her shocking story...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
The actress reveals she was taken aback when she first faced casting couch during her initial struggling days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mona shares multiple men have asked her to come to a hotel room and she would go.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mona Singh shares those men would stare everywhere but at her face. It made her extremely uncomfortable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress shares those men would tell her that it is a very normal thing to compromise in the industry and do what the directors tell you to.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imlie actor shared that a casting director indirectly made him an offer but he walked off. The director threatened to call the cops but Fahmaan instead challenged him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man made an offer to Shivya while listening to Hanuman Chalisa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka was told to be with a producer in order to get a big gig in the industry. She was told that everyone does it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An old man made an offer to Ratan and promised to give her a big break. When the actress pointed out that she was his daughter's age, the old man claimed he would have slept with her too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular film and television actor has also been offered indecent proposals but he did not let that dampen his spirits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rithik once shared that an agent took him to a shady place and a man touched his thighs. He ran from there.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress also had to face casting couch wherein she was asked to sleep with the hero but she politely refused and walked off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita has faced casting couch twice. She rebuffed advances once while initially working on TV and for the second time when she started working in movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!