Monica Bedi, Swami Om and more Bigg Boss contestants who have been in legal mess
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
Bigg Boss 2’s Monica Bedi was arrested with Abu Salem by the Lisbon police for entering Portugal on forged documents.
Bigg Boss 10 fame Swami Om was reportedly accused of hoarding weapons, stealing bicycles and extorting money from women by using obscene photos.
Balika Vadhu star Sidharth, who was seen in the 13th edition of Bigg Boss, was arrested for rash driving on July 22, 2018.
Cricketer Sreesanth was a part of Bigg Boss 12. In 2013, the Delhi police arrested Sreesanth and two of his Rajasthan Royals teammates for spot-fixing.
Rahul Mahajan who was part of Bigg Boss season 2 was once charged for consuming contraband drugs laced with alcohol at his father Pramod Mahajan's residence.
Sampat Pal along with her gang has beaten up many public officials, men and those who were involved in domestic violence, in spite of going to jail twice.
Bigg Boss 4 fame Seema Parihar is a reformed bandit and has a rather colourful criminal record.
Devender who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss season 4 had a criminal background.
Aseem Trivedi, an Indian political cartoonist and activist, was a part of Bigg Boss season 6.
He was criminally involved as he faced serious allegations of insulting the national emblem.
Every season of Bigg Boss tries to lock in the house, a diverse range of inmates from different walks of life.
Television's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss leaves no stone unturned to shock.
