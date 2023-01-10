Moon Rise: Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa's romantic moments will make you fall in love

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa are winning hearts with Moon Rise. Their chemistry will make you fall in love with their jodi.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023

Stunner

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in this halter-neck gown. Red look sooo good on Shehnaaz.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pretty pretty

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most adored celebs in the entertainment industry. She has been continuing to win hearts with her music videos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amazing actress

Look at Shehnaaz Gill acing a jovial and also coy and romantic person in Moon Rise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Expressive

Shehnaaz Gill has channelled her inner artist quite well. She has been stealing hearts just with her expressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gf-bf!

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa fans are happy to see them together and find their Jodi cute. The actress here plays a miffed girlfriend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cuteness overload

Here's how Guru convinced Shehnaaz in the video. With an engagement ring. She then planted a kiss on his cheeks. How adorable are they!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romance in the air

Uff, their chemistry has become the talk of the town. Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill are friends and have a comfort level with each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A hot princess

She looks like some magical realm princess here, no? Channelling her inner magic, being seductive and charming?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goofy Shehnaaz

It's like she is back to her older self, the goofy and mastikhor Shehnaaz Gill. She's become childlike on the beach. Who doesn't?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

