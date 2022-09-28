Have a look at these judges of reality shows that were not liked by the audience on screenSource: Bollywood
Raghu's way of speaking on Roadies was highly criticized
Shilpa calling all contestants 'great' performance was a little too much
Neha's crying after every contestant performs in Indian Idol was intolerable
Mithun Da was a grand master of Dance Indian Dance. His poems were too poor to impress audience
Kirron Kher was a judge in India's Got Talent. Her being too dramatic was not liked by viewers
The famous author was a judge of dance reality show. He knew nothing about dance
The Tera Suroor singer's temper and crying made it difficult to tolerate him on screen
Archana was a judge of Comedy Circus. Her loud laughs got quite irritating
Anu Malik's weird comments in a singing reality show were too much to take
