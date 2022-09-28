Judges that were called out by the audience

Raghu Ram

Raghu’s way of speaking on Roadies was highly criticized

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa calling all contestants 'great' performance was a little too much

Neha Kakkar

Neha’s crying after every contestant performs in Indian Idol was intolerable

Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Da was a grand master of Dance Indian Dance. His poems were too poor to impress audience

Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher was a judge in India’s Got Talent. Her being too dramatic was not liked by viewers

Chetan Bhagat

The famous author was a judge of dance reality show. He knew nothing about dance

Himesh Reshammiya

The Tera Suroor singer’s temper and crying made it difficult to tolerate him on screen

Archana Puran Singh

Archana was a judge of Comedy Circus. Her loud laughs got quite irritating

Anu Malik

Anu Malik’s weird comments in a singing reality show were too much to take

