Most expensive Indian TV shows that have bigger budgets than Brahmastra, Baahubali

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Porus is the most expensive TV Show made at a massive budget of Rs 500 crore.

The budget was higher than Pathaan, Brahmastra and Baahubali 2.

Per episode of the historical drama was budgeted Rs 1 crore.

Porus aired on Sony TV for a year starting in November 2017.

Another expensive TV show is Bigg Boss whose latest season’s expenditure was up to Rs 300 crore.

Suryaputra Karn made at a budget of Rs 250 crore.

Reportedly, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush had a budget of Rs 650 crore.

Radhe Krishn was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

The latest edition of the Naagin series titled Naagin 6 expenditure was RS 130 crore.

Mahabharat was made at a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore.

Each episode of Jodha Akbar was budgeted Rs 9 lakhs.

Karamphal Daata Shani has also spent a whopping amount in the making.

