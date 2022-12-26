Most hated characters of 2022 from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more TV shows

Here's giving a wrap on the most-hated TV show characters of 2022. Virat of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Vanraj of Anupamaa and more are on the list. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi gets hate all the time, even when she has turned positive. 

Source: Bollywood

Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey)

Vanraj has been quite a narcissist throughout Anupamaa. 

Source: Bollywood

Fateh (Ankit Gupta)

While Fateh was loved, he got hate for the way he treated Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) in Udaariyaan. 

Source: Bollywood

Aarohi (Karishma Sawant)

AbhiRa fans just hate Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi for always creating trouble in their life and blaming Akshara for all the wrongs.   

Source: Bollywood

Vedika (Reena Aggarwal)

Vedika is a gold digger or what? Despite all her plots to separate Ram-Priya failing, she just doesn't get it.  

Source: Bollywood

Pakhi (Muskan Bamne)

The sudden change in Pakhi in Anupamaa has left fans feeling hateful. 

Source: Bollywood

Jasmin (Isha Malviya)

Jasmin has been a selfish woman who is now busy creating troubles in the second generations' life. 

Source: Bollywood

Virat (Neil Bhatt)

Virat also got a lot of hate because of his treatment towards Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

Source: Bollywood

Ashwini (Bharti Patil)

Of late, Ashwini has also been getting hate because she switched sides from Sai to Pakhi.  

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Everything you need to know about Sheezan Khan

 

 Find Out More