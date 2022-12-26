Most hated characters of 2022 from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more TV shows

Here's giving a wrap on the most-hated TV show characters of 2022. Virat of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Vanraj of Anupamaa and more are on the list.Source: Bollywood
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi gets hate all the time, even when she has turned positive.Source: Bollywood
Vanraj has been quite a narcissist throughout Anupamaa.Source: Bollywood
While Fateh was loved, he got hate for the way he treated Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) in Udaariyaan.Source: Bollywood
AbhiRa fans just hate Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi for always creating trouble in their life and blaming Akshara for all the wrongs.Source: Bollywood
Vedika is a gold digger or what? Despite all her plots to separate Ram-Priya failing, she just doesn't get it.Source: Bollywood
The sudden change in Pakhi in Anupamaa has left fans feeling hateful.Source: Bollywood
Jasmin has been a selfish woman who is now busy creating troubles in the second generations' life.Source: Bollywood
Virat also got a lot of hate because of his treatment towards Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
Of late, Ashwini has also been getting hate because she switched sides from Sai to Pakhi.Source: Bollywood
