Most trendy blouse inspo from Anupama actress Madalsa Sharma

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023

Madalsa Sharma's deep neckline is giving us blouse goals and we absolutely love it!

Shimmering in silver, Madalsa looks so gorgeous.

You can take inspiration from this white embroidered blouse for a festive day.

Try something new, like a net saree with a sleeveless blouse to boost up your fashion game.

This glittery look is perfect for your` Indian festive occasion.

Banarsi lehngas and blouses never go out of fashion and Madalsa has proved it.

Giving a fusion look to her blouse, she has pulled this look with a lot of elegance.

Madalsa is looking pretty as always in a simple plain blouse matched with her jewellery set.

