Most trendy blouse inspo from Anupama actress Madalsa Sharma
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Madalsa Sharma's deep neckline is giving us blouse goals and we absolutely love it!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shimmering in silver, Madalsa looks so gorgeous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can take inspiration from this white embroidered blouse for a festive day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Try something new, like a net saree with a sleeveless blouse to boost up your fashion game.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This glittery look is perfect for your` Indian festive occasion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Banarsi lehngas and blouses never go out of fashion and Madalsa has proved it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Giving a fusion look to her blouse, she has pulled this look with a lot of elegance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madalsa is looking pretty as always in a simple plain blouse matched with her jewellery set.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Will Dunki break records of Top 10 Highest Grossing Indian Movies in UAE, GCC
Find Out More