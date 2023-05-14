Mother's Day 2023: Sheezan M Khan, Sidharth Shukla and TOP 10 TV celebs whose lives where shaped by their mothers
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023
Sheezan M Khan's parents got separated early. His mother Kehkashan has held the family together
Paras Chhabra's mother Ruby is a strong lady. She raised her son single-handedly
After Sidharth Shukla's father passed away, his mother Rita Shukla kept the family together. His fans dote on her
Siddharth Nigam's mom Vibha made innumerable sacrifices for the careers of her sons. She manages his business affairs too
Shweta Tiwari is bringing up Palak Tiwari and her son, Reyansh. The young actress' says her mom is her BFF
Rashami Desai's father abandoned the family when she was young. Her mother Rasila worked as a teacher to raise her brother and her
Smriti Irani recounts her parents' separation as life's most painful memory. Her mother raised her as a strong woman
Anita Hassanandani's mother is the biggest influence on her life. She has been with her through thick and thin
Gashmeer Mahajani became the breadwinner for his family after his father died. His mother has been his pillar of strength
Devoleena Bhattacharjee lost her father when she was a child. Her mother Anima raised the family single-handedly while battling depression
