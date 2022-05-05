Mouni Roy has tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. He is an investment banker in Dubai. His family is also in the real estate business in Bengaluru.Source: Bollywood
Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain has coal washeries in Bilaspur worth over Rs 100 crore. His family also has a real estate business and runs a dental college.Source: Bollywood
Lovey Sasan is married to Koushik Krishnamurthy. He is a from a family of real estate developers and urban planners in Bangalore.Source: Bollywood
Aamna Sharif is married to Amit Kapoor who is a film distributor and producer. He is from a well-to-do business family.Source: Bollywood
Ankita Bhargava is married to Karan Patel who is the head of his family business. His father has an exports and packaging business. Karan is the only son.Source: Bollywood
Actress Neha Marda is married to a businessman, Ayushman Agarwal who is from Patna.Source: Bollywood
Smriti Khanna is married to Gautam Gupta who comes from a film family. His father owns a post-production company and is a film financer.Source: Bollywood
