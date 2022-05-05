Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. He is an investment banker in Dubai. His family is also in the real estate business in Bengaluru.

Nikita Thakkar

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain has coal washeries in Bilaspur worth over Rs 100 crore. His family also has a real estate business and runs a dental college.

Lovey Sasan

Lovey Sasan is married to Koushik Krishnamurthy. He is a from a family of real estate developers and urban planners in Bangalore.

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif is married to Amit Kapoor who is a film distributor and producer. He is from a well-to-do business family.

Ankita Bhargava

Ankita Bhargava is married to Karan Patel who is the head of his family business. His father has an exports and packaging business. Karan is the only son.

Neha Marda

Actress Neha Marda is married to a businessman, Ayushman Agarwal who is from Patna.

Smriti Khanna

Smriti Khanna is married to Gautam Gupta who comes from a film family. His father owns a post-production company and is a film financer.

