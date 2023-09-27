Mouni Roy will always be the most gorgeous and charming Naagin ever; here's why

Mouni Roy left an indelible mark when she took up Naagin. Here's why we think she will remain the best serpent queen ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Need we talk about Mouni's acting chops? Mouni has everything that the supernatural drama needs to make it a hit.
Even before Mouni took up Naagin, the actress was immensely popular.
Mouni has oodles of grace in her. The way she dances, uff.
Mouni Roy is gorgeous. She is just like a chameleon she can be innocent a minute and a savage shape-shifting serpent in the next.
Breaking from the typical saas-bahu sagas, Mouni Roy set a benchmark and reinvented the genre.
When Mouni is on screen, be it in her naagin form or without the serpent tail, she is a screen stealer.
Mouni looks amazing with anyone. She was first paired with Arjun and later with Karanvir. Their chemistry was stunning.
Mouni might have discontinued playing Naagin after two seasons. But whenever she made a cameo, she would fetch TRPs for sure.
The actress has moved on from TV and is exploring her craft in movies.
Mouni celebrates her birthday tomorrow, to the best Naagin ever, have a great one!
