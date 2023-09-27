Mouni Roy will always be the most gorgeous and charming Naagin ever; here's why

Mouni Roy left an indelible mark when she took up Naagin. Here's why we think she will remain the best serpent queen ever.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Acting chops 

Need we talk about Mouni's acting chops? Mouni has everything that the supernatural drama needs to make it a hit.  

Mouni's popularity

Even before Mouni took up Naagin, the actress was immensely popular. 

Epitome of Grace 

Mouni has oodles of grace in her. The way she dances, uff. 

Stunning beauty 

Mouni Roy is gorgeous. She is just like a chameleon she can be innocent a minute and a savage shape-shifting serpent in the next. 

Setting a benchmark 

Breaking from the typical saas-bahu sagas, Mouni Roy set a benchmark and reinvented the genre. 

Screen presence 

When Mouni is on screen, be it in her naagin form or without the serpent tail, she is a screen stealer. 

Great co-star 

Mouni looks amazing with anyone. She was first paired with Arjun and later with Karanvir. Their chemistry was stunning.

TRP fetcher 

Mouni might have discontinued playing Naagin after two seasons. But whenever she made a cameo, she would fetch TRPs for sure. 

Mouni Roy moves on 

The actress has moved on from TV and is exploring her craft in movies. 

Happy birthday

Mouni celebrates her birthday tomorrow, to the best Naagin ever, have a great one! 

