Move over Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, these new TV jodis are making everyone fall in love

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod

Who doesn't love Abhimanyu and Akshara?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shabir Ahluwalia-Neeharika Roy

Radha and Mohan's jodi is the sweetest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Sharma-Adnan Khan

Katha and Viaan have made a special place in our hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta

While we have seen them earlier as well but their jodi is always so fresh and lovely.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Bijlani- Nikki Sharma

Shiv and Shakti is another fresh pair that wins hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohit Malik-Sayali Salunkhe

We will soon see this new pair in Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si. The promo is already getting all the attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon

What a sizzling pair! Reyaansh and Aradhana are everyone's current favourite!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jay Bhanushali-Tina Datta

Shivendra and Surili's crackling chemistry grabs all the attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Arora-Hitesh Bharadwaj

Udaariyaan's Ekam and Nehmat make for an adorable pair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paras Kalnawat-Sana Sayyed

Rajveer and Palki also make for a perfect on-screen jodi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: RRR to Dangal: Top 10 Indian movies that are highest grossers at the overseas box office

 

 Find Out More