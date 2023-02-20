Mrunal Thakur, Tejasswi Prakash and more TV actresses skincare secrets

There are many stars like Mrunal Thakur, Tejasswi Prakash who have the perfect skin because of the skincare routine they follow which is amazing.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

Mrunal Thakur

The star loves to wash her face, apply SPF with moisturiser.

Tejasswi Prakash

The Naagin star likes to use a scrubber made out of coffee, coconut oil and sugar.

Pranali Rathod

She applies SPF after waking up followed with moisturiser and primer before leaving for shooting.

Shraddha Arya

The actress believes in being hydrated and drinking oodles of coconut water and use Vitamin C serum everyday.

Nia Sharma

She likes to avoid junk food which helps her in getting good skin.

Shivangi Joshi

She starts her day with honey in warm water and also consumes a lot of green juices.

Divyanka Tripathi

She loves to use curd, besan, honey and lemon juice pack for good skin.

Saumya Tandon

The actress consumes fruits, green tea and lives stress free to get a glowing skin.

Helly Shah

She applies masoor dal and lemon juice on her skin.

Rupali Ganguly

She applies pack made out of milk, honey and multani mitti.

