Munawar Faruqui and more celebs who purchased properties in 2024
Janhvi Sharma
| Dec 30, 2024
Munawar Faruqui invested in a luxurious new apartment in Mumbai’s upscale New Cuffe Parade area worth Rs 6.09 crore.
Anushka Sen who is a popular television face purchased her dream house in Mumbai.
Ashi Singh purchased a house in Mumbai and celebrated her Grih Pravesh ceremony with a traditional puja.
In July 2024, Kushal Tandon purchased a sea-facing plot in Alibaug worth Rs 2 crore reportedly.
Ronit Roy made headlines as he purchased a luxurious sea-view apartment in Mumbai's Versova worth 19 crore reportedly.
