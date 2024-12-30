Munawar Faruqui and more celebs who purchased properties in 2024

Janhvi Sharma | Dec 30, 2024

Several TV celebrities purchased new homes and properties this year.

Munawar Faruqui invested in a luxurious new apartment in Mumbai’s upscale New Cuffe Parade area worth Rs 6.09 crore.

Anushka Sen who is a popular television face purchased her dream house in Mumbai.

Ashi Singh purchased a house in Mumbai and celebrated her Grih Pravesh ceremony with a traditional puja.

In July 2024, Kushal Tandon purchased a sea-facing plot in Alibaug worth Rs 2 crore reportedly.

Ronit Roy made headlines as he purchased a luxurious sea-view apartment in Mumbai's Versova worth 19 crore reportedly.

