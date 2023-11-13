Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17 and more masterminds of the Salman Khan's show
Sanskruti Nemane
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
Munawar Faruqui is ruling it in Bigg Boss 17. He has been called the mastermind since the first day.
Vicky Jain is a smart player and he is giving a tough fight to Munawar Faruqui.
Anurag Dobhal is slowly wining hearts with his smart game. He can be the next mastermind of Bigg Boss 17.
Aly Goni entered Bigg Boss 14 as the wildcard contestant. He entered the house and changed the game completely with his smartness.
Abhishek Malhan was the mastermind of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He smartly understood everyone's game and then reacted.
Pooja Bhatt was another smart player from Bigg Boss OTT 2. She too understood people and their plans well.
Vikas Gupta is the original mastermind of Bigg Boss. He played like a boss in Bigg Boss 11.
Shiv Thakare was seen in Bigg Boss 16. He won Marathi Bigg Boss but that never became a 'ghamand' for him in Bigg Boss 16.
Sajid Khan was another smart player. He made some amazing plans during tasks and was smart enough to understand everyone well.
Romil Chaudhary was the mastermind of season 12. He was the only person in that season who used his brains and played well.
Though the mastermind trend started from season 11, Manu Punjabi was the smartest player of Bigg Boss 10. He always understand the opposite person's plans in advance.
Prince Narula won season 9 with his smart game plans. He was the mastermind of that season.
Gautam Gulati also won season 8 and he too was a smart player. He was real but understood everyone really well.
