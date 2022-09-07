TV actors who were sexually abused as kids

Sexual abuse, especially towards kids, is a ghastly, glaring issue that is still rampant around the world. So, hats off to some of our TV actors like Munmun Dutta, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan and more who’ve displayed courage to open up on their horrifying experiences of sexual abuse when they were quite young.

Russel D'Silva

Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta revealed she was groped at the age of 13 by one of her neighbourhood uncles.

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik opened up in her autobiography about being molested by a doctor and tailor.

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan admitted to having a problem with being touched due to being molested at a young age.

Arti Singh

Arti Singh recalled how she jumped from the second floor when the house help tried to rape her.

Shrenu Parikh

Shrenu Parikh shared she was molested as a 6-year-old by an elderly man on a bus ride.

Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli recounted how she was inappropriately touched by her tutor when she was little.

