Top 10 controversies that happened on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets which shook everyone in 2024
Janhvi Sharma
| Dec 30, 2024
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on the television screens. The show has managed to entertain its fans with their plot.
A look at top controversies of Taarak Mehta stars from 2024.
Palak Sindhwani, known for her role as Sonu Bhide made shocking allegations of mental harassment against the show’s makers.
Makers roped in actress Khushi Mali to play the role of Sonu Bhide in the show.
Dilip Joshi’s alleged argument with Asit Kumar Modi on the sets of their show left fans worried.
Rumours of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta secretly getting engaged went viral.
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi of workplace sexual harassment. Verdict of Jennifer's harassment case against makers.
Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was reported missing on April 22, 2024 and he returned home on May 18.
Kush Shah who played the role of Goli in the show bid farewell and makers roped in a new actor to play the character.
In November reportedly, an argument allegedly occurred between Dilip and Asit when the actor requested time off, but his request was ignored.
