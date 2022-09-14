Prettiest Bengali TV actresses

Have a look at these Bengali actresses who are one of the big names in the TV industry

Munmun Dutta

TV’s Babitaji, is way hotter in real life. Her performance in Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma is quite lauded by the audience

Anushka Sen

This child actress has won hearts of millions. From Balveer to Khatron Ke Khiladi, she has given her best

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Very famously known as Gopi Bahu, Devoleena is pretty and simple girl who has made it big in the TV industry

Tina Datta

Tina has played many roles in her career but the one that is quite remembered is the character of Iccha in Uttaran

Pooja Banerjee

Pooja is a quite a popular name as she has done multiple shows including Kum Kum Bhagya and Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Debina Bonnerjee

Bengali Beauty Debina Bonnerjee is gorgeous inside out and we don’t doubt that a bit

Puja Banerjee

Puja is gorgeous and has beautiful features. She is well known for TV shows like Tujh Sang Preet Lagai

