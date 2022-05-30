Trendy and how!

Here's looking at times when Tejasswi Prakash caught on perfect trends when it came to fashion.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi being chic

Tie-and-dye is in and Tejasswi Prakash knows it well.

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi being sexy!

Jumpsuits have always been in trend and Tejasswi Prakash adds her dash of swag to it.

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi Prakash being the desi fgirl

The Naagin actress looks pretty as ever in this pastel shade lehenga.

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi in a saree

Here's Tejasswi Prakash giving a modern twist to traditional saree.

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi being the boss lady

Pantsuits are quite a lot in trend and Tejasswi knows how to nail it in one.

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi in Polka dots

Tejasswi Prakash looks ravishing in this polka dot brown dress with high slit.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

