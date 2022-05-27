Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 star is a popular celebrity in the entertainment world...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Beauty secrets

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the prettiest actresses in the TV world, let's check out her beauty secrets...

Source: Bollywood

Pampering

Teja loves Spa treatments. Be it for hair, nails, or body...

Source: Bollywood

No make-up

When not shooting, Tejasswi loves to stay without makeup...

Source: Bollywood

Secret weapon

Tejasswi Prakash swears by ice rollers. It helps her soothe her inflammation...

Source: Bollywood

Cleansing

Tejasswi opts for a DIY cleansing method which includes coconut oil and castor oil...

Source: Bollywood

Scrubs please!

Coffee, Sugar and coconut oil scrub helps to exfoliate her skin...

Source: Bollywood

Steams

Tejasswi keeps her skin fresh and healthy with the help of steam...

Source: Bollywood

Face packs

Teja also has a DIY face mask, which is a besan face pack with curd...

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ananya Pandey to Janhvi Kapoor: Star kids transformations from cute babies to sizzling divas will leave you stunned

 Find Out More