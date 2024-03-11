Naagin 7 and more new TV shows that will premiere in March 2024
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
A look at the list of new TV shows that will air soon.
Naagin 7 is one of the most awaited TV show.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
Humara Pyaar Khatta Meetha will star Akash Ahuja and Amandeep Sidhu in main roles.
Superstar Singer has started from March 9 and features Neha Kakkar as the judge and Pyarelal, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Javed Akhtar as Super Mentors.
Mangal Lakshmi is about the bond between two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi.
Udne Ki Aasha will go on air from March 11 and will star Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead roles.
